How to honor Cicely Tyson by streaming her celebrated film and TV performances

The late Cicely Tyson's body of work, which spanned 1951 to 2020, is a rich mix of roles in film, television and theater, with an emphasis on portrayals that uplifted the Black community — as well as a fair share of skimpy parts that wasted her ample talent.

"I'm a woman and I'm Black," she once told the Bergen Record. "I wait for roles — first, to be written for a woman and then, to be written for a Black woman. And then I have the audacity to be selective about the kind of roles I play. ... Aren't you amazed I'm still here?"

Following Tyson's death Thursday at age 96, here's a non-comprehensive look at where you can stream some of her notable TV and movie performances. And if you don't subscribe to these streaming services, we've included a few titles that can be seen at no charge — and of course, there are always digital rentals.

On Netflix

Netflix has an array of Tyson's work, including "The Help," "House of Cards" and "How to Get Away With Murder." The actress appeared in three "HOC" episodes and 10 "HTGAWM" installments.