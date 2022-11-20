In Full Swing: Elkin Big Band has put people in the mood for 40 years

On a recent Saturday morning, big band music spilled from the open doors of The Reeves Theater, injecting the sleepy streets of downtown Elkin with a dose of jump n' jive.

A few folks followed the sound of the music, poking their heads into the theater to listen to a bar or two of a swinging version of "Here Comes Santa Claus" performed by the Elkin Big Band.

The 18 or so musicians on stage were dressed in casual attire — jeans, sneakers, T-shirts, a Zion Williamson basketball jersey — projecting a laidback image that belies their serious approach to music.

Forty years after forming in this foothills town of 4,000, the Elkin Big Band might just be hitting its stride.

"We're not the Piedmont Triad Jazz Orchestra or the Camel City Jazz Orchestra, but we float around the bottom edges of that," said Michael Beres, self-described den mother of the band. "We're not at the bottom of the pond. We're capable of doing some pretty advanced stuff."

Folks will get to hear the band Friday when it plays a free concert of Christmas favorites at The Reeves, 129 W. Main St.

The show will feature 90 minutes of holiday staples, including "Santa Baby," "White Christmas," and "Christmas Time is Here," from the soundtrack of "A Charlie Brown Christmas."

The band includes a 13-member horn line, bass, guitar, piano, drums and vocalist Teresa Hinshaw Jasper. In real life, band members are healthcare workers, small business owners, retirees, fulltime musicians and educators, many of whom teach music in area high schools. While many live in Elkin, others come from as far as Greensboro and Independence, Va., to rehearse twice a month at The Reeves, the beautiful renovated movie theater that draws national touring acts.

Bass trombonist Katie Keshet joined the band about six years ago while living in Winston-Salem. After moving to Greensboro, where she co-owns an instrument repair shop, Keshet was determined to keep her spot in the band, despite the additional 30 minutes of travel time.

"I was already enamored with this group. The extra drive is worth it," said Keshet, whose musical pedigree includes a master's degree from Eastman School of Music and a doctorate from UNC-Greensboro. "It's just a positive environment. No one competes with each other, and the camaraderie is great."

Mike Weddington, the Zion Williamson-loving trumpet player, is an assistant principal at Wilkes Central High School. He plays classical music with his wife, Jennifer, in Yadkin Valley Community Band. But his true love is jazz.

"These are kind of sacred," Weddington said of the twice-monthly rehearsals that are usually followed by a beer or two with his bandmates at Angry Troll Brewing a block down Main Street.

The band traces its roots to 1961 when Roy Russell was hired as band director at Elkin High School. Russell revived the school's flagging band program, improved its facilities and started a high school jazz group, the Elkin High School Stage Band.

He was an imposing taskmaster who fostered a love of jazz in students, including Randy Cooke, a 1965 graduate of Elkin High.

"I attribute my love of jazz to playing under Roy when I was 13, 14 years old," he said. "I've loved it ever since then, and I think you'd find many people in the local community who are my age who would say the same."

A fan of Glenn Miller and the Dorsey Brothers, Russell amassed a cache of arrangements for his students to perform, including standards such as "String of Pearls," "Mood Indigo" and "Tuxedo Junction."

Years after Russell's death in 1972, some jazz-loving local musicians, including Larry Irwin and Randy Tulbert, learned that this treasure trove of arrangements was gathering dust.

"All that music he had accumulated for the stage band was just sitting there. No one was doing anything with it," Cooke said.

Irwin and Tulbert got ahold of the music and eventually started the Elkin Big Band, building their repertoire off those standards.

They brought the snappy sounds of Duke Ellington and Count Basie to country clubs, auctions, Elk lodges and senior centers around the region.

Through the years, the band has attracted some top-notch musicians including Leo Arnaud, a French composer best known for writing "Bugler's Dream," the Olympic fanfare that is played on when the games are broadcast.

Some of the band's current members include Rick Jasper, a former musician with the U.S. Navy; his wife, Teresa, an Elkin native who has performed at Dollywood and conducted chorale for years in public schools; Bill Hardin, who has performed with Piedmont Wind Symphony; and Don Galyean, who has played with Winston-Salem Symphony and Asheville Symphony Orchestra.

The band also includes some music educators. Jordan Martin is director of bands at Surry Central High and Central Middle schools in Dobson, and Colin Whiteley is the band director at East Wilkes Middle and High schools.

Most members were introduced to music education in public school, a point of pride for the group, Beres said.

The group is also invested in the community and plans to donate all proceeds from future shows at The Reeves to The Reeves Downtown School of Music, which offers music lessons to all groups with a goal of providing those lessons for free for kids under 18 years old if they are unable to pay.

After the Dec. 2 concert, the band will play at The Reeves again on March 30.

Beres assumed much of the leadership duties about five years ago, moving the band into a new era. He updated the band's catalog, adding numbers from John Coltrane, Miles Davis and Herbie Hancock and finding new arrangements for some of the standards; beefed up its marketing efforts; and recruited additional musicians to fill out the sound.

"I found myself passionate about resurrecting this band and making it something more than it was," said Beres, a nurse practitioner who lives in Sparta. "I feel a real zeal and energy toward it. We've slowly but surely made improvements and just recently, it's been kind of transformational."