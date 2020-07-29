Weather Alert

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHERN DAVIDSON...NORTHWESTERN RANDOLPH AND SOUTHWESTERN GUILFORD COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM EDT... AT 654 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED STRONG THUNDERSTORMS EXTENDING FROM LEXINGTON TO THOMASVILLE AND HIGH POINT. THESE STORMS WERE DRIFTING SLOWLY TO THE SOUTH AT 5 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. HEAVY RAIN AND MINOR FLOODING WILL ALSO BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... HIGH POINT, LEXINGTON, THOMASVILLE, ARCHDALE, TRINITY, PLEASANT GARDEN AND JAMESTOWN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SEEK SHELTER IN A NEARBY BUILDING OR VEHICLE. WIND GUSTS AS HIGH AS 40 MPH ARE CAPABLE OF KNOCKING DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOWING AROUND TRASH CANS, POTTED PLANTS, LAWN FURNITURE AND OTHER LIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS. LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN WILL QUICKLY REDUCE VISIBILITY AND RESULT IN PONDING OF WATER ON ROADWAYS, STANDING WATER IN LOW LYING AREAS, AND MINOR FLOODING OF CREEKS, STREAMS, AND AREAS OF POOR DRAINAGE. DRIVERS ARE URGED TO SLOW DOWN AND USE EXTRA CAUTION TO AVOID HYDROPLANING, ESPECIALLY IN URBAN AREAS WHERE PROLONGED HEAVY RAIN CAN QUICKLY LEAD TO FLOODING. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. &&