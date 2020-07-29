Muppets Now

Fozzie Bear Is one of the stars of “Muppets Now” on Disney+.

MEET THE MUPPETS: Fozzie Bear (pictured), Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and the rest of the gang are back, and the Disney+ streaming service has them. In the new series “Muppets Now,” which is billed as the Muppets Studio’s “first unscripted series,” the classic characters reunite for a new show, with a few new faces joining in the mischief. The first episode (of six in the first season) debuts Friday, with Scooter, Miss Piggy, Kermit, the Swedish Chef and guest star RuPaul; subsequent episodes will be released on Fridays. The trailer for the show is a Muppets’ Zoom-style pitch meeting.

