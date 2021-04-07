 Skip to main content
Jazz band FRYNZ will perform a virtual concert as part of Jazz Appreciation Month
In honor of Jazz Appreciation Month, High Point Arts Council is partnering with Smithsonian National Music of American History to present a virtual concert by FRYNZ from 7 to 8:30 p.m. April 15. FRYNZ was developed in the 1980s by Keith Byrd and Charles Burns. The current band was assembled for the International John Coltrane Jazz Festival as the All-Star Band. With the addition of Eric Jones on bass and Calvin Napper on drums, all the members have traveled and performed with Barbara Weathers, Bill Withers, Anthony Hamilton, Frankie Beverly, Maze and others. Tickets are $10 at highpointartscouncil.ticketspice.com/frynz-live. For more information, call 336-889-2787, Ext. 26, or go to highpointarts.org.

