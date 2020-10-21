 Skip to main content
Jerry Lee Lewis will celebrate his 85th birthday with an all-star streaming concert
Jerry Lee Lewis will celebrate his 85th birthday with an all-star streaming concert

Jerry Lee Lewis

Jerry Lee Lewis, aka The Killer, will celebrate his 85th birthday with an all-star streaming concert.

 Amy Harris/The Associated Press

For Jerry Lee Lewis' 85th birthday, he's planned an all-star virtual party. "Whole Lotta Celebratin' Goin' On: 85 Years of the Killer" will be hosted by actor and musician John Stamos and will feature Elton John, Willie Nelson, former President Bill Clinton, Joe Walsh, Mickey Giley, Jimmy Swaggart, Bonnie Raitt, Tom Jones, Lee Ann Womack, Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top, Priscilla Presley, Wink Martindale and more. Lewis was a pioneer in creating a new era of music in the '50s along with the rest of the Million Dollar Quartet (Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins). He was also in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s inaugural class. His 1991 album, "All Killer, No Filler," was just included on Rolling Stone Magazine's 2020 list of the Greatest Albums of All Time. The show will stream at 8 p.m. Oct. 27 on Jerry Lee Lewis' Facebook page and YouTube channels, as well as jerryleelewis.com

Fran Daniel

