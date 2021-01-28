Jive Mother Mary sounds like a current 1970s band

Mason Keck likens Jive Mother Mary to a ‘70s band that has somehow been relocated to the present day.
“You hear us and you go, ‘Wait a minute. I never heard these guys in the ‘70s. Where were they?’” he said. “That’s kind of our sound.”
The group, based out of Burlington, is made up of Keck, who sings and plays guitar; bassist Keith Ingalls; drummer Seth Aldridge; and guitarist Tyler Schulz. Sporting long locks, facial hair and denim in publicity photos, they would not be at all out of place on a vintage record cover.
In a recent interview, Keck spoke about how the group came together, about finding inspiration in a misheard lyric, and a run-in with a woman who claimed to have played guitar for AC/DC.
How did Jive Mother Mary get its start?
We’ve been a band for about 14 years. Seth Aldridge and I had been best buds for a long time. We both played music from a young age. He’s about the most natural drummer I’ve ever had the chance to play with.
But my dad had a band that he was playing in at the time, and they rehearsed in our house. There was always a drum kit set up and guitar amps. We ended up jamming at a young age. My dad saw that we had a knack for it, and he ended up helping us out, giving some motivation, some direction.
Who are some of your inspirations?
I love a lot of the classic stuff. Obviously the Beatles, Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin. I’m a huge Black Crowes fan. They had an album called “The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion,” which is the epitome of a rock ‘n’ roll record for me. It doesn’t get much better than that. And a band called Cry of Love was a big influence. They were from Raleigh, from the ‘90s. And recently, I’ve been getting into Kurt Vile, and the King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard guys. Been getting into old funk and R&B, also.
How would you describe the group’s music?
I always have a hard time phrasing it. We’re a rock band, but we do a lot of vocal harmonies. We’re a rock band that focuses on melody and lyrics, I guess is how you would say it. It’s almost like Aerosmith meets the Eagles.
What are some of the challenges of trying to remain engaged with your fans during the pandemic?
It’s tough, because we’re really what I call a boots-to-the-ground band. We really get out there and play a lot. That’s where we make our mark — meeting people, playing, being in front of people. It’s kind of hard to do that now because we can’t go out and travel like we want to. We’ve been trying to be a bit more engaged as far as making short little videos. We’ve done a bunch of livestreams to stay in fans’ minds. We also have some new music coming out, and that gives us a platform to promote.
Where did the name Jive Mother Mary come from?
There was the band I mentioned earlier called Cry of Love. They had an album and a song called “Diamonds & Debris.” On the track, he kind of slurs his speech. He says, “Diamonds buried in my debris.” But when I was younger, I thought he was saying “jive mother Mary” when he said “diamonds buried.”
What’s your creative process like?
I’m kind of the main songwriter in the band. So typically, I bring in an idea that’s half-finished or sometimes completely finished. But, a lot of times, we have a structure to a song when I bring it in, and then we kind of let everyone fill in with their own paintbrush, put their own flavor to it. And it kind of gels together.
We’ve been doing it long enough to where we’ve figured out how to put the puzzle pieces together. But, most of the time, it starts with me bringing in the structure for the song. And sometimes, we’ll have a song that comes together in a matter of a couple of weeks. And other times, we have songs that we work on for a couple of years. We might say, “Well, that’s not quite ready. We don’t like this. Maybe we’ll do this.” And, eventually it all gets worked out.
If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?
I would love to, just to say that we did it, open for The Rolling Stones, while they’re still doing their thing. I feel, also, we would be a good fit for Aerosmith.
But, in a more realistic sense, I think a band like Government Mule would be a great fit for us. Their fans would really understand what we do, and we’re of a similar vein.
Do you sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and, if so, what do you sing?
I don’t really do any karaoke, but I am constantly singing. People would laugh, because they’d ask me questions, and I’d sing back the response.
All the time, I’m singing little song lines that just randomly pop into my head. Me and my buddies will take famous songs and change the lyrics around. I get plenty of singing in throughout the day.
What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?
Man, we’ve had so many strange things happen at our shows. I don’t even know where to begin.
But, once, we were playing a place in Myrtle Beach, maybe 10 years ago, and this woman earlier in the evening had told us she played lead guitar in AC/DC. So, we were like, “OK, we need to keep an eye out for this woman, make sure she doesn’t get too near the stage.”
So fast forward to the second set, the sound guy stepped out of the sound booth to go take a phone call, and she jumped in and grabbed the mixing console by the mike cables and started shaking it until all the mike cables fell loose. Everything started feeding back, and it sounded like the building was about to explode.
What’s next for you?
We have new music we recorded a few months back in Nashville, at Pentavarit Studios. Our buddy Jay Tooke helped us engineer and produce our new stuff. We’re going to drop a couple of singles. It’ll be a seven-song record.
And hopefully, we can get back on the road soon. Just waiting on the green light for when we can tour again and go play this music in front of people. We were supposed to go to Europe for January and February of this year, but that tour got postponed, supposed to be in 2022 now.
Writing new music is cool, but the real joy is playing it in front of people and seeing them react.
— As told to Robert C. Lopez, roberto.lopez79@gmail.com