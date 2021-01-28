Jive Mother Mary sounds like a current 1970s band

Who are some of your inspirations?

I love a lot of the classic stuff. Obviously the Beatles, Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin. I’m a huge Black Crowes fan. They had an album called “The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion,” which is the epitome of a rock ‘n’ roll record for me. It doesn’t get much better than that. And a band called Cry of Love was a big influence. They were from Raleigh, from the ‘90s. And recently, I’ve been getting into Kurt Vile, and the King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard guys. Been getting into old funk and R&B, also.

How would you describe the group’s music?

I always have a hard time phrasing it. We’re a rock band, but we do a lot of vocal harmonies. We’re a rock band that focuses on melody and lyrics, I guess is how you would say it. It’s almost like Aerosmith meets the Eagles.

What are some of the challenges of trying to remain engaged with your fans during the pandemic?