 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jurassic Quest comes to Winston-Salem this weekend

  • 0
Jurassic Quest (copy)

Jurassic Quest has various large, rideable life-like dinosaurs that children ages 12 and younger can ride.

 Courtesy of Jurassic Quest

Dinosaur viewings: Children and adults can walk among the dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest comes to Winston-Salem this weekend. More than 50 dinosaurs of all sizes will be available for viewing 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 1-2, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 3 at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, 569 Fairgrounds Blvd., Gate 7, in Winston-Salem. Tickets are $22 for adults and children 2-12, $19 for seniors 65 and older, free for children younger than 2 at tinyurl.com/5n6nhk8s and will offer access to live shows, arts and crafts activities, and dinosaur and marine exhibits. An all-access ticket for kids is $36 and includes dinosaur rides, inflatables, fossil dig and more. Tickets for individual activities start at $6. Tickets are sold in time slots. Visit jurassicquest.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Mandy Moore cancels remainder of U.S. tour to focus on health during pregnancy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert