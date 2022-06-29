Dinosaur viewings: Children and adults can walk among the dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest comes to Winston-Salem this weekend. More than 50 dinosaurs of all sizes will be available for viewing 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 1-2, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 3 at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, 569 Fairgrounds Blvd., Gate 7, in Winston-Salem. Tickets are $22 for adults and children 2-12, $19 for seniors 65 and older, free for children younger than 2 at tinyurl.com/5n6nhk8s and will offer access to live shows, arts and crafts activities, and dinosaur and marine exhibits. An all-access ticket for kids is $36 and includes dinosaur rides, inflatables, fossil dig and more. Tickets for individual activities start at $6. Tickets are sold in time slots. Visit jurassicquest.com.