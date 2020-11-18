Körners Folly's halls are decked for the holiday season and ready to be toured

HOLIDAY TOURS: Historic Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St., Kernersville, will present its 2020 Holiday Season from Nov. 27 to Jan. 2. The Victorian home and museum will feature displays of Christmas décor with the theme "Christmas Carols." Körner’s Folly is open for self-guided tours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday by appointment only. For the holiday season, special evening tours — Christmas by Candlelight — will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 5, 12, 19 and 26. Safety protocols will ensure only four people in each room at a time, and masks are required. Daytime tickets for $10 for adults, $6 for children ages 6 to 18 and free for those younger than 6. Tickets for the evening tours are $15. For more information or to buy tickets, go to www.kornersfolly.org.