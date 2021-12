EARLY NEW YEAR’S: Ring in the Noon Year in style at Kaleideum North’s Noon Year’s Eve Party from 9 a.m. to noon at 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, Winston-Salem. The event is for all ages and will feature crafts, music, a dance party, confetti, a balloon drop and more. Cost is $5. Call 336-723-9111 or visit kaleideum.org/programs.