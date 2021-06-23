Karon Click and the Hot Licks will kick off the Downtown Summer Music Series in Winston-Salem

SUMMERTIME CONCERT: Karon Click & The Hot Licks will kick off the 23rd Downtown Summer Music Series from 7 to 10 p.m. July 3 at the intersection of Sixth and Liberty streets in a Summer on Liberty concert. Dressed in 1920s gear, the band will do two 75-minute sets, offering jump swings, blues and all types of dance music. “We’ll have violin, clarinet, bass guitar, drums, two backup vocals and myself,” Click said. The group, which was created in 2011, primarily performs in the Triad. The other concerts in the series will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 4, and will feature West End Mambo, Smitty & The JumpStarters, OSP Band, “B” String Allstars, Phase Band, Big Ron Hunter & The Lady Brigade, Vagabond Saints’ Society, Envision and The Ladies Auxiliary. Visit downtownws.com/music/summer-on-liberty.