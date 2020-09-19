Kernersville Little Theatre goes outdoors for ‘The Service at Rocky Bluff’

Kernersville Little Theatre and Krossroads Playhouse will open their co-production of “The Service at Rocky Bluff” starting Sept. 24. The show, at 6:30 p.m., runs for three nights at the outdoor theater at Ciener Botanical Gardens.
Under current circumstances, the large amphitheater at the Gardens allows ample social distancing for an audience of 50 attendees. Tickets are free, but must be reserved in advance through the theater company’s website. No tickets will be available at the door.
The donations of services and places by multiple Kernersville organizations are making the free presentation possible.
“This show is essentially a love letter to our community,” Rachel Schroeder, KLT’s president, said. “Kernersville Little Theatre has rich partnerships that are vital to our success. Beyond our performances, we are often out assisting with community events, or utilizing our events to raise funding and awareness of other community projects and non-profits.”
Schroeder echoed the feelings of many area theaters who had to bring seasons to a halt in March.
“We have been waiting for the perfect opportunity to get back out there. While it took a bit of adapting and creativity, we found a way to rely on those partnerships to bring us all together,” she said. “Our communities need healing, from the weariness and fear of the pandemic, from the divisive atmosphere of current social and political events. Artistic performances can help eliminate barriers to our differences.”
In addition to KLT’s contributions, the couple at the center of Krossroads Playhouse are doing much to make the free show a reality. Scott Icenhower, the playwright, donated scripts and royalties; his wife, Katie Jo Icenhower, is the show’s director and choreographer.
“‘Rocky Bluff’ has been around over 10 years and has done well with family audiences,” Scott Icenhower said. “KLT produced it 11 years ago. Their doing it again was a compliment.”
This is the fourth time Katie Jo Icenhower has directed and choreographed this show. “In my opinion, she truly is one of the better directors and choreographers in the area, and I'm fortunate to have her bring my plays to life.”
In this play with music, Amy Westmond and her husband Floyd, who, along with his brother and father, comprise a country music group, return to Amy’s home church. They reminisce and catch up on gossip with Marie, the church’s housekeeper, and Betty, the choir director.
“The Westmonds are told that a search committee will be there for the evening hymn-sing to try to lure the church’s beloved pastor away,” Icenhower said. “With the unseen organist who communicates through charades, they form a plan — a fake pastor and fake service. Lloyd will do his comic preacher routine and Floyd will be his minister of education.”
The fake service seems to be working, but when Betty brings out her puppet, Bobby Socks the Bible Book Worm, there are unexpected — and heartfelt — consequences.
The cast of “The Service at Rocky Bluff” includes Kira Arrington (as Amy), Ron Pelkey (Wade), Tara Raczenski (Marie), Rachel Schroeder (Betty), John Michael Sloan (Lloyd) and John C. Wilson (Floyd). Technical director is Charlie Kroksh; stage manager is Kathy Anne Cissna.
When the play premiered at Barn Dinner Theatre in 2009, bluegrass group String Fever played live music during the second act. Though they have since gone their separate ways, Katie Jo convinced them to reform just for this show.
Also donating services are Rick Hendricks, music director; the Kernersville Museum (rehearsal space); Ciener Botanical Gardens (the performance space); and season sponsor Vintage Sound & Light (special lighting and sound to tackle an outdoor environment). KLT’s usual printer, Elm Creek Printing, is providing programs gratis.
Katie Jo Icenhower, director, has found directing only a little changed.
“You would think that masks would make a big difference in the directing process,” she said, “but except for over-enunciating directions, there is very little that has changed. We originally started with the actors staying socially distant from each other, but as we progressed, they let me know that they felt safe being close to each other with face shields. So, they now relate to each other as normal.”
“I give much respect to our entire cast and crew,” Rachel Schroeder, who is also a cast member, said. “They all willingly embarked on this adventure knowing that, at any time, changing circumstances could result in us having to cancel the production.”
Weather still may have that effect, but otherwise, the show will indeed go on.
