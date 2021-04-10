Kernersville Little Theatre plans outdoor generational drama

“Prior to the audition announcement, I was not familiar with this show. So, I promptly conducted some internet research,” she said. She found a copy of the script and viewed a staged reading on YouTube. “With those resources, I had an understanding of the show’s plot and themes before auditions.”

Iselin was intrigued by the story of the three women, and of Echo’s character in particular.

“Like most individuals, I’m drawn to a good story,” Iselin said. “That is what I found in this play. Although it is filled with conflict, a current of beauty and love courses through its pages, adding to the play’s depth. The duality and complexity of the show drew me to audition for the role.

“In the show,” she continued, “the characters recall the episodes of their lives that have shaped them into the individuals they are today. Every time I read the script, I unearth something new to ponder or appreciate. Some moments will make you chuckle. Others will — for lack of a more original phrase — tug at your heartstrings.”

Rehearsal was a different process because of COVID-19 restrictions — everyone involved wears a shield — but that drawback was nothing compared to the pleasure of being back on a stage.