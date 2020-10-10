Kernersville Little Theatre will present "The Kitchen Witches"

Kernersville Little Theatre will present the comedy “The Kitchen Witches” in an outdoor production, its second at the stage and amphitheater at Ciener Botanical Gardens.

“The Kitchen Witches,” written by Caroline Smith, premiered at the Stirling Festival Theater in Stirling, Ontario, Canada, in June 2003. It won the 2005 Samuel French Best Canadian Play Award and has gone on to numerous productions in multiple countries.

“The Kitchen Witches” tells the story of “mature” cable-access cooking show hostesses, Isobel Lomax and Dolly Biddle. As the publisher describes it, “they have hated each other for 30 years, ever since Larry Biddle dated one and married the other.”

Fate puts them together as the TV show co-hostesses, where Dolly’s long-suffering offspring tries to keep them on track.

“But as long as Dolly’s dressing room is 1 inch closer to the set than Isobel’s, it’s a losing battle — even as the battling ‘witches’ become a ratings smash.”

Steffanie Vaughan will direct the comedy for KLT. Also an actor and musician, she previously directed “Shrek” and “Tarzan.”