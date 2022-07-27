Kernersville native Chris Lane will play the pro-am golf tournament and concert in Greensboro

GOLF AND MUSIC: Kernersville native Chris Lane will play golf in the morning and music in the evening on Aug. 3 as part of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Lane will play in the Pro-Am at Sedgefield Country Club, 3201 Forsyth Drive, Greensboro, and then play a concert at Piedmont Hall, 2409 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Lane played baseball at Glenn High School and UNC-Charlotte, but injuries ended his career prematurely. He then turned his attention to music. Lane has three No. 1 singles; “Big, Big Plans” and “Fix,” both of which went platinum, and “I Don’t Know About You,” which went double platinum. Guest artist will be Ross Coppley, a Lexington native. Tickets are $95 and include one round of the tournament (Wednesday through Sunday) and the concert at tinyurl.com/2p8fj3x8. $40 of each ticket will be donated to Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem and Cone Health Tim & Carolyn Rice Center for Child and Adolescent Health in Greensboro. Doors open for the concert at 7:15 p.m. Tickets for the golf tournament are on sale at wyndhamchampionship.com/tickets. Visit wyndhamchampionship.com or iamchrislane.com.