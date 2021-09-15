 Skip to main content
Kernersville Spring Folly pushed to fall this year
 Bruce Chapman, Winston-Salem Journal

FAMILY FESTIVAL: Kernersville Spring Folly was moved to the fall this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s festival will be from Sept, 24 to 26 in downtown Kernersville. The event will include rides, games, live music, food, vendors and shopping. Performers will include The British Invaders, Ciera Dumas, Special Occasion Band, Watch Tower (a Dave Matthews tribute band), The Legacy Motown Review, Brooke McBride, Larry Frick, Southern Dixieland Band and Maggie Baugh. Activities will include pony rides, a car show, face painting, Captain Jim magic, petting zoo, bounce house, tractor show, chainsaw artist and more. For more information, go to kernersvillespringfolly.com.

