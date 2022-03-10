MUSICAL PERFORMANCE: Sona Jobarteh will perform at 8 p.m. March 19 at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., Winston-Salem. Jobarteh is a griot — a West African historian, storyteller, praise singer, poet and musician. Jobarteh plays the kora, a 21-stringed West African harp. She creates a blend of traditional music, Afropop and rock with a four-piece ensemble of Mamadou Sarr, African percussion, Eric Appapoulay, electric and acoustic guitars, Andy Mclean, electric bass, and Westley Joseph, drums. Born into a griot family in The Gambia, Jobarteh is a pioneer in the male-dominated griot tradition and an activist of a new system of education for African children. Jobarteh performed at the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro in 2018. Tickets are $25-$40 at theramkat.com. Visit theramkat.com or sonajobarteh.com.
Kora player Sona Jobarteh will perform at The Ramkat in Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hawgfish Shack, a restaurant serving seafood and barbecue, is set to open this spring in the former Cimarron Steakhouse location at 3260 South…
Incendiary Brewing Co. of Winston-Salem is planning to open a second production facility and tasting room, this one in Lewisville.
- Updated
One of Winston-Salem’s most well-known chefs is back in action with his own place.
I don’t make Irish Stew every St. Patrick’s Day, but when I do, I realize it sure gives corned beef and cabbage a run for its money, at least for me.
Blue Ridge Music Center is celebrating 20 years of summer concerts at its hillside outdoor amphitheater on the Blue Ridge Parkway with its Summer 2022 Concert Series.
A complete recap from the 57th ACM Awards, including the full list of winners, fashion on the red carpet, Dolly's tribute to Ukraine and more.
Winston-Salem is set to get its third Popeyes fast-food restaurant.
Barcelona Burger & Beer Garden, a restaurant in Mooresville, plans to open its second location in Winston-Salem. The company is currently …
Greensboro's Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday revealed its second season of hit Broadway musicals at the new downtown venue.
Movies, concerts and more are canceled in Russia as studios and performers respond to Ukraine invasion
Film by film and concert by concert, the entertainment world is canceling Russia.