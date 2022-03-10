Kora player Sona Jobarteh will perform at The Ramkat in Winston-Salem

MUSICAL PERFORMANCE: Sona Jobarteh will perform at 8 p.m. March 19 at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., Winston-Salem. Jobarteh is a griot — a West African historian, storyteller, praise singer, poet and musician. Jobarteh plays the kora, a 21-stringed West African harp. She creates a blend of traditional music, Afropop and rock with a four-piece ensemble of Mamadou Sarr, African percussion, Eric Appapoulay, electric and acoustic guitars, Andy Mclean, electric bass, and Westley Joseph, drums. Born into a griot family in The Gambia, Jobarteh is a pioneer in the male-dominated griot tradition and an activist of a new system of education for African children. Jobarteh performed at the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro in 2018. Tickets are $25-$40 at theramkat.com. Visit theramkat.com or sonajobarteh.com.