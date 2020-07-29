FREE STUFF: The Kruger Brothers will perform 7-8 p.m. July 31 at Appalachian State University’s annual Appalachian Summer Festival, which has been presenting free, all-virtual arts events this month. “Greetings from Wilkesboro with the Kruger Brothers” will be live streamed from the bluegrass/new American folk trio’s remodeled studio in Wilkesboro. Take your virtual seat at appsummeronline.org. Click on the July 31 calendar event, then click on “Access event here.”
Kruger Brothers will be live online from Wilkesboro
Fran Daniel
