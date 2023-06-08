LAND BEFORE TIME: Pilot Mountain will return to the Jurassic Age on Saturday when Ed’s Dinosaurs Live returns for the annual Dinosaurs on Main in downtown Pilot Mountain. The day will include activities for the kids, including crafts, games and face-painting. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
