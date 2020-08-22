Among its other functions, art can serve as a barometer of the society in which it’s created. When major crises occur, artists register these events and, in some cases, comment on them in their work.
Five months into the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re starting to see some of the art it has inspired. So far, the most striking and thought-provoking examples I’ve seen are new paintings by Tim French, included in his duo exhibition with Marc Roche at Delurk Gallery through the end of August.
If this sounds like deja vu, there’s a good reason. These two artists also paired their work for a show at Delurk in June 2019, barely a year ago. At the time I rated it one of the strongest shows the gallery had ever presented.
In fact, the current exhibition includes several of French’s paintings from the previous show, and some of Roche’s contributions are likewise reprised. In part, this is a result of scheduling problems Delurk has faced in emerging from the shutdown that began in March. It’s one of the few visual-art venues to reopen, albeit on a limited basis, and in this case the gallery’s directors didn’t know until the last minute how much work they would need to fill out the available space.
Even if you did see last year’s French/Roche duo, the current exhibition is well worth a visit if only for the new work.
French is a latter-day surrealist whose painting technique is extraordinarily impressive. The paintings he has made in response to the coronavirus pandemic are highlights of the exhibition.
Consider “Wicked Scholar,” his oval-shaped painting of a grotesque, multi-eyed amalgam of garishly colored internal organs. All those eyes staring back at the viewer make it register as a portrait. Trailing vein-like tendrils and ganglia, it floats in what appears to be a black sky ominously crossed by jagged-looking clouds. A trumpet-like orifice that dominates its lower regions emits several round, red, spike-covered balls resembling magnified COVID-19 molecules, which have become icons of the virus.
The mood of Gothic horror conjured by this unsettling, unappetizing image is enhanced by its presentation in a decorative frame accented by stylized leaf-and-flower emblems in relief. French has painted the frame to complement the painting’s luridly dark color scheme.
Coronavirus molecules or uncannily similar forms are even more prominent in the bizarre scene French presents in “Fissure Wine.” I counted 25 of them floating around the four absurdly configured, mutant humanoids occupying the foreground and middle distance of this arid landscape, with its barren-looking mountains bordering a flat, white-sand desert.
These swaybacked, hairless humanoids appear unconcerned, even though one of them is straddled by a skeleton that could just as well represent the grim reaper or an apocalyptic horseman. A nearly identical hairless figure wields a weirdly asymmetrical, clear-glass bottle of what looks like red wine.
While this pair of mutant figures and a third, similar figure in the right middle distance are apparently oblivious to any potential danger, their counterpart at the left is clearly in substantial distress. He or she - they? - appears to be infected with a nightmarish disease that stimulates horrendous metamorphoses.
Erupting from this figure’s skin are myriad clusters of dark bubbles that resemble caviar, while its lower body excretes grotesquely enlarged, malformed organs. Meanwhile a phallic form emerges from an orifice in the center of its forehead to spew out a black vine that trails out of view.
Even for French it’s an exceedingly strange painting, but there’s no question it’s a metaphor for COVID-19, which often ravages its victims, but only after a symptom-free interval of up to two weeks. During the latter period, those infected with the virus can go about their ordinary routines while unknowingly infecting scores of other people.
Two of French’s other new paintings also incorporate forms that overtly suggest COVID-19 molecules. The one titled “Squeak” is a tentacled, cyclopean form that could be a smaller relative of the previously discussed “Wicked Scholar.” Likewise painted in an oval-shaped cameo format, it also floats in a dark-night sky where it’s accompanied by hovering, spike-covered balls reminiscent of coronavirus molecules.
French’s “Wren” employs a portrait-bust format to depict a humanoid distinguished by a horrifically malformed head surmounted by blue cockroach antennae and tufts of orange hair that might reference the incumbent U.S. President. Clad in a pale brown bathrobe, the subject holds a thin red thread or tube between his two hands with their long, curling, red fingernails. The spiked ball balanced on this vein-like red tube clearly represents another COVID-19 molecule, perhaps signifying that this scary creature has the pandemic “under control” - or wants you to think he does.
Likewise new - or at least not previously shown at Delurk - are four of French’s drawings, all but one of which combine human skulls with floral imagery. These new works are joined by nine of his small paintings from last year’s French/Roche exhibition. I didn’t mind seeing them again - especially favorites like “Rex” and “Self Portrait with Hands Tied.”
Viewers who saw their show last year will also recognize several of Roche’s exhibited works, which include drawings, a linocut print, and several small paintings. Like French, Roche is something of a technical virtuoso, and he also favors bold, grotesque imagery. Octopuses and viscera are favored subjects.
Roche is also exhibiting a few new pieces here, but none so overtly related to the pandemic as French’s new paintings.
