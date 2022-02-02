Laura Jane Vincent will perform at The Ramkat with Farewell Friend

MUSICAL PERFORMANCE: Laura Jane Vincent will perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 4 at Gas Hill Drinking Room at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., Winston-Salem. Vincent, who has been singing since early childhood, says her music is in the folk-indie-rock kind of area. “I like to say I write songs about people who should know better but really couldn’t help themselves,” she said. “That’s where a lot of my characters fall, and that includes myself. Vincent will be opening for Farewell Friend. General admission is $7.50 at theramkat.com. Four-person tables are available for $12 per ticket. Doors open at 7 p.m. COVID-19 precautions include proof of full vaccination or a negative PCR rapid test within 72 hours of the show. Masks are required. Visit theramkat.com.