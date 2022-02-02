 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Laura Jane Vincent will perform at The Ramkat with Farewell Friend
0 Comments

Laura Jane Vincent will perform at The Ramkat with Farewell Friend

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MUSICAL PERFORMANCE: Laura Jane Vincent will perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 4 at Gas Hill Drinking Room at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., Winston-Salem. Vincent, who has been singing since early childhood, says her music is in the folk-indie-rock kind of area. “I like to say I write songs about people who should know better but really couldn’t help themselves,” she said. “That’s where a lot of my characters fall, and that includes myself. Vincent will be opening for Farewell Friend. General admission is $7.50 at theramkat.com. Four-person tables are available for $12 per ticket. Doors open at 7 p.m. COVID-19 precautions include proof of full vaccination or a negative PCR rapid test within 72 hours of the show. Masks are required. Visit theramkat.com.

Laura Jane Vincent (copy)

Laura Jane Vincent performs on South Elm Street in Greensboro. Vincent will perform on Feb. 4 at The Ramkat in Winston-Salem.

 Woody Marshall, News & Record
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cillian Murphy was 'reeling' from Helen McCrory's death throughout Peaky Blinders shoot

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert