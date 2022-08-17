 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Legendary R&B singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson will perform at Tanger Center in Greensboro

R&G LEGEND: Smokey Robinson — legendary singer-songwriter, record producer and co-founder of Motown Records — will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Robinson, one of the major songwriters and producers for Motown, penned hit singles including “Who’s Loving You,” “My Guy,” “The Way You Do The Things You Do,” “My Girl” and “Get Ready.” Robinson was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987 and was awarded the 2016 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for his lifetime contributions to popular music. Now 82, he is also a COVID-19 survivor, who nearly died after contracting the disease. In late 2020, Robinson spent 11 days in the hospital battling COVID-19. Even after he pulled through the worst, he feared he would never sing again. But he swiftly returned to work and has said he has no plans to retire. Tickets start at $75 at ticketmaster.com. Visit tangercenter.com or smokeyrobinson.com.

