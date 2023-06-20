THE LASER SHOW MUST GO ON: One of the biggest rock bands ever, Queen, will be in Winston-Salem this weekend! Well, sort of. Kaleideum North will be presenting the Queen Musical Laser Special for all ages in the Planetarium this Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. Admission for this show is $2 for members, $3 for nonmembers. General admission for the museum is not required.
Listen to Queen and watch a laser show at the same time in Winston-Salem this weekend
