COUNTRY CONCERT: The Classic Country Series will continue with Little Texas at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex, 414 Deacon Blvd., Winston-Salem. Little Texas has sold more than 7 million albums and have received three Grammy Award nominations, an Academy of Country Music award and a Country Music Association award. Virginia natives Jake Crawford (vocals, guitar) and Ethan Power (Dobro) will perform as special guests. The country duo have opened for groups including The Marshall Tucker Band, Willie Nelson, Travis Tritt, The Charlie Daniels Band, Cody Johnson, Luke Combs, Jerry Douglas and others. Tickets start at $20 at ticketmaster.com. Parking is $10. Visit wsfairgrounds.com.
Little Texas will wrap up the Classic Country Series at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds
