 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Little Theatre of Winston-Salem presents “The Drowsy Chaperone”
0 Comments

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem presents “The Drowsy Chaperone”

  • 0
"The Drowsy Chaperone" (copy)

“The Drowsy Chaperone” will feature (from left) Kira Arrington (as Janet Van de Graaf), Dianne Paukstelis (The Drowsy Chaperone) and Dave Wils (Robert Martin).

 Daniel Alvarez, provided

THEATER PERFORMANCE: Little Theatre of Winston-Salem presents “The Drowsy Chaperone” at Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. First produced in Canada in 1998, the Broadway version of “Chaperone” arrived in New York in 2006. It won five Tony Awards and a number of other awards in New York and London. The story opens in a middle-aged man’s apartment, where he drops the needle on the cast recording of his favorite 1928 musical. Suddenly, the story and its cast of characters comes to life around him. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. March 17-19 and 2 p.m. March 19-20. Tickets are $17.12-$33.17 at ltofws.org. The Arts Council theaters require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR lab test result not more than 48 hours prior to event. Visit ltofws.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lin-Manuel Miranda amazed by popularity of 'Encanto's' 'We Don't Talk About Bruno'

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert