THEATER PERFORMANCE: Little Theatre of Winston-Salem presents “The Drowsy Chaperone” at Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. First produced in Canada in 1998, the Broadway version of “Chaperone” arrived in New York in 2006. It won five Tony Awards and a number of other awards in New York and London. The story opens in a middle-aged man’s apartment, where he drops the needle on the cast recording of his favorite 1928 musical. Suddenly, the story and its cast of characters comes to life around him. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. March 17-19 and 2 p.m. March 19-20. Tickets are $17.12-$33.17 at ltofws.org. The Arts Council theaters require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR lab test result not more than 48 hours prior to event. Visit ltofws.org.