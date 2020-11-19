Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will present a new play by a local playwright — 'The Blue Death'

NEW PLAY: The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will present "The Blue Death" at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20 and 21 on the theater company's website and YouTube channel. The docudrama was written by local playwright Bill Cissna. Voices from the past step forward to recount a vicious influenza that swept around the world in 1918-19. In less than two years, an estimated 500 million people had been infected, and 50 million had perished. This is the story of a small region in America — North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad — and how it faced a pandemic that would become known as the Spanish Flu, and the Blue Death. Viewing is free, but donations are requested. The play is about an hour long. See the play at facebook.com/LittleTheatreofWS, tinyurl.com/y54nyyh5 or ltofws.org/the-blue-death.