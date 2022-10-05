 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will present 'Guys and Dolls'

Guys and Dolls

From left: Hayley Bales (Miss Adelaide), Troy Hurst (Nathan Detriot), Trevor Ketterling (Sky Masterson) and Katie Muhlenkamp (Sarah Brown) will play in "Guys and Dolls" by Little Theater of Winston-Salem.

 Daniel Alvarez, provided

MUSICAL THEATER: Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will present "Guys and Dolls" at Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St. in Winston-Salem. High-rolling gamblers, a fame-seeking showgirl and a very determined missionary find love against all odds in this romantic musical comedy. The score features classic songs, including “Luck Be a Lady Tonight” and “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat.” Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7-8, 13-15, 20-22 and 2 p.m. Oct. 8-9, 15-16, 22-23. Tickets are $14-26 for adults (plus taxes/fees), with discounts for students, seniors and groups of 10 or more. For more information, call 336-725-4001 or visit LTofWS.org. An Opening Night Reception, with complimentary wine and hors d'oeuvres, courtesy of Raffaldini Vineyards and Compass Financial Services, will be at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7. "Guys and Dolls" runs about two and a half hours, including a 15-minute intermission. It is recommended for ages 11 and older. Visit LTofWS.org.

