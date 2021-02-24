 Skip to main content
Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will present the new play "Hadleyburg High"
Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will present the new play "Hadleyburg High"

The cast of Little Theatre of Winston-Salem's new play, "Hadleyburg High," includes Ella Kiser as The Stranger.

 Little Theatre of Winston-Salem, provided

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will present the world premiere of “Hadleyburg High” at 7:30 p.m. March 5 on the company’s YouTube channel. This virtual play will continue to stream on demand through March 14. Hadleyburg High is the perfect high school with perfect students who get perfect grades and live perfect lives. Or is it? When a locked box with a cryptic note appears on campus, students and faculty struggle to recall a mysterious stranger who appears to have her own lesson to teach. This fun play is adapted from Mark Twain’s short story, “The Man That Corrupted Hadleyburg.” Chad Edwards adapted and will produce the play. The play is about 45 minutes and is appropriate for all ages. Tickets are $11.49 including fees by phone at 336-725-4001 or at LTofWS.org. Visit LTofWS.org.

