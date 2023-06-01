THE RIGHT NIGHT: Creative Greensboro kicks off its 44th Sunday Evening in the Park Concert Series, which features different acts at different locations throughout the summer, with the Greensboro Big Band at Greensboro College, 815 W. Market Street. Enjoy jazz and swing and the food trucks Kibi’s Crazy Casserole and Scoop Zone. It starts at 6 p.m. and the music’s free. The series runs through Aug. 27.