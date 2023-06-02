GET SHORTY: Troy Andrews, the New Orleans trombone and trumpet player better known as Trombone Shorty, joins the band New Orleans Avenue on stage Saturday at White Oak Amphitheatre in the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Other acts include R&B and gospel singer Mavis Staples, pedal steel guitarist Robert Randolph and the British soul singer Yola. Tickets start at $22 and doors open at 7 p.m.
