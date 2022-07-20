Los Lobos will perform at The Ramkat in Winston-Salem

LATINO SOUNDS: Los Lobos will perform at 8 p.m. July 22 at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., Winston Salem. For the past five decades, Los Lobos has combined the genres of rock and roll and R&B, surf music and soul, mariachi and música norteña and punk rock and country. The multi-Grammy Award-winning group's latest album, "Native Sons," is its 17th full-length recording. David Wax Museum will open the show. Tickets are $45-$60 at theramkat.com. The concert is a part of the Summer Music Shindihg series. Visit theramkat.com.