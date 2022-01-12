 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives will perform at The Ramkat in Winston-Salem
Country singer Marty Stuart will perform at The Ramkat in Winston-Salem.

MUSICAL PERFORMANCE: Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives will perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 21 at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $30-$175 at theramkat.com. Tickets range from standing general admission to VIP packages. Stuart is a country and bluegrass music singer, songwriter and musician. He started touring in 1968 with Lester Flatt. He was later in Johnny Cash’s road band, then struck out on his own in the early ‘80s. Special guest will be Winston-Salem’s Caleb Caudle. Caudle has built a steady following since quitting his day job in 2012 to make music his life’s work. Visit theramkat.com, martystuart.net or calebcaudle.com.

