Mask Con, a socially distant comicon, will be Oct. 11 in Lexington

Mask Con, a local, outdoor, socially distant comicon will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 11 at Lexington Cinemas on 235 Talbert Drive, Lexington. More than 50 artists and vendors will sell comic books and collectibles at the event, hosted by Ssalefish Comics and Lexington Cinemas. Safety guidelines will include spacing between vendor and artist tables and limits on attendance to prevent overcrowding. The show will feature regional artists, including Courtney Pope, Joe Lisi, Jordan Morris and Nathan Love. Mama Crockett’s Cider Donuts will sell cider and maple donuts and apple cider slushee drinks. Buy tickets at ssalefish.net/events. To limit occupancy, an extremely small number of walk-up tickets will be available on the day of the event.