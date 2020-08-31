Mount Airy is still planning to hold its annual Mayberry Days festival Sept. 21 to 27 this year, though it will look a little different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event, which draws thousands of visitors to Mount Airy each year, commemorates the legacy of "The Andy Griffith Show."
"Mayberry Days is and has always been about sharing our town, the town where Andy Griffith grew up, and the town that was a significant inspiration for the creation of Mayberry, the iconic small town," said Tanya Jones, executive director of the Surry Arts Council, which puts on Mayberry Days.
She said the arts council will be following all safety guidelines at events, including wearing masks and social distancing, and attendance will be limited for some events.
A tentative schedule has been posted online at
www.mayberrydays.org, though some events are preliminary and may change depending on restrictions put in place by Governor Roy Cooper.
It is not yet clear how concerts, performances, appearances by celebrity guests and the annual parade will be handled.
Most contests have been moved to the Blackmon Amphitheatre, where Jones said social distancing is possible for contestants and organizers. "Mayberry contests are about having fun at simple events, not about mass gatherings," she said. "Participation will be controlled at our registration station, permitting multiple smaller contests when necessary."
For instance, the checkers event has been moved to a picnic area where social distancing can be achieved, and there are new rules and back-up plans in place for contests.
The golf tournament has been reduced in size, she said, with one golfer per cart unless partners are members of the same family or household.
Jones said fans have been emailing and calling to check the status of Mayberry Days.
"We are mandating masks and limiting attendance in the Andy Griffith Museum gift shop and have been since Phase 1 allowed retail to occur," she said. "We had plexiglass shields installed in both the Andy Griffith Museum gift shop and the Old-Time Music Heritage Hall gift shop.
"Those who do not wish to wear masks are invited to return after pandemic guidelines are relaxed."
Mayberry Days, she said, "is not a closed-off street or mass gathering event. It is about sharing our town, and it always has been. We cannot cancel sharing our town."
Mayberry Days, 2016
David Karle of Chesapeake, Ohio takes a photo of his wife, Toni, Barney Fife look-alike, David L. Browning outside the Andy Griffith Museum in Mount Airy during Mayberry Days, the annual five-day celebration of the Andy Griffith Show.
Walt Unks/Journal
Mayberry Days, 2016
David Karle of Chesapeake, Ohio, takes a photo of his wife, Toni, with Barney Fife look-alike, David L. Browning, outside the Andy Griffith Museum.
Mayberry Days
During a visit to Floyd’s City Barber Shop, Pam Schlereth of Columbus, Ohio, jokes with owner Bill Hiatt.
Photos by Walt Unks/Journal
Mayberry Days
Elaine Rice of Hookerton gets her photo taken with Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou in the Andy Griffith Show.
Winston-Salem Journal
Mayberry Days
Pie-eating contest winner Susan Vickery-Mercer (center) of Greenville laughs with fellow competitors Randy Holt of Mount Airy and Pam Adams of Key West, Fla., after the competition.
Mayberry Days, 2016
During a visit to Floyd's City Barber Shop, Pam Schlereth of Columbus, Ohio jokes with owner Bill Hiatt during Mayberry Days.
Walt Unks/Journal
BETTY LYNN
File -- Actress Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on “The Andy Griffith Show,” reads remarks from Rance Howard, father of film director Ron Howard, at the annual Mayberry Days celebration in Mount Airy, N.C. on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2012.
Hobart Jones
BETTY LYNN
Betty Lynn, who played “Thelma Lou” on “The Andy Griffith Show,” cracks up during the 24th annual Mayberry Days Festival in Mount Airy in 2013.
BRUCE CHAPMAN/Journal
2014-06-06 70th anniversary
June 6, 2014. Triston Mayberry attends the 70th anniversary observance on Friday at the National D-Day Memorial.
File photo
Mayberry Days
Tabletop cutouts of Russell Hatt (center), the proprietor of Floyd’s City Barber Shop in Mount Airy, and the late Charles Dowell (right) of Snappy Lunch are among the items being offered in a silent auction during Mayberry Days in Mount Airy. Both businesses were featured in “The Andy Griffith Show.” Mayberry Days runs Friday through Sunday in Mount Airy.
David Rolfe/Journal
Mayberry Days
Mayberry Days volunteer Terri Forrest Champney holds up a clutch of neckties featuring characters from “The Andy Griffith Show.” The ties are among the items offered in a silent auction to be held Saturday.
David Rolfe/Journal
Mayberry Days
This sign hangs on a trophy for the “Pork Chop Sandwich Eating Champion” at the Surry Arts Council office in Mount Airy as final preparations are being made for Mayberry Days this weekend.
David Rolfe/Journal
Mayberry Days
A plate and poster featuring characters from “The Andy Griffith Show” are among the items to be offered at a silent auction during Mayberry Days this weekend in Mount Airy, NC.
David Rolfe/Journal
Clint Howard
Clint Howard has appeared in dozens of movies and television shows including “The Andy Griffith Show.” He will appear at Mayberry Days.
Rance Howard Photo
Mayberry Days, 2014
Tanya Jones, head of the Surry County Arts Council, outside the Andy Griffith Playhouse in Mount Airy, N.C., Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2014.
David Rolfe/Journal
Mayberry Days, 2014
Mary Dowell, owner of the Snappy Lunch in Mount Airy, N.C., said she is looking forward to the upcoming Mayberry Days festival later this week. She plans to extend her hours during the festival to accommodate extra customers looking for the diner's signature pork chop sandwich.
David Rolfe/Journal
Mayberry Days, 2014
Tourists stroll the sidewalks of Mount Airy, N.C., Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2014, passing businesses known from the 1960s television series starring native son Andy Griffith. The annual "Mayberry Days" festival celebrating the popular series will get under way this Thursday, Sept. 25.
David Rolfe/Journal
Mayberry Days, 2014
Tanya Jones, head of the Surry County Arts Council, displays a t-shirt for the upcoming "Mayberry Days" on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2014.
David Rolfe/Journal
Mayberry Days, 2014
Terri Forrest Champney (left) and Jessica Price working on preparations for Mayberry Days in the Surry Arts Council office in Mount Airy, N.C., Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2014.
David Rolfe/Journal
Mayberry Days, 2013
Elizabeth Mac Rae (left), who played "Betty Parker" on "The Andy Griffith Show," and David Browning in the role of "Barney Fife" kid around as she speaks during the 24th annual Mayberry Days Festival in Mount Airy, Friday September 27, 2013.
Bruce Chapman/Journal
Mayberry Days, 2013
The Padgett children, Ashlyn (from left), 11, Kayla, 5, Kylee, 5, Tate, 5, and Enslie, 5, try to mimic the expression of David Browning as "Barney Fife", at the 24th annual Mayberry Days Festival in Mount Airy.
Bruce Chapman/Journal
Mayberry Days, 2013
The crowd enjoys the Mayor's Proclamation ceremony of the 24th annual Mayberry Days Festival at the Blackmon Amphitheatre in Mount Airy, Friday September 27, 2013.
Bruce Chapman/Journal
Mayberry Days, 2013
Six-time winner of the "Pork Chop Sandwich Eating Contest", Kenny Sohn, of Shawboro, N.C., bears down on his fifth sandwich in one hour during the 24th annual Mayberry Days Festival at the Snappy Lunch in Mount Airy.
Bruce Chapman/Journal
Mayberry Days, 2013
(From left) Dristin Green (1) and his mother Karen Green relax as Matthew Green, a contestant in the "Pork Chop Sandwich Eating Contest", Mount Airy N.C., gulps down on his 2nd pork chop sandwich in one hour during the 24th annual Mayberry Days Festival at the Snappy Lunch in Mount Airy, N.C., Friday September 27, 2013. 16
Bruce Chapman/Journal
Mayberry Days, 2013
(From left) Russell Hiatt ts with David Browning in the role of "Barney Fife" during the 24th annual Mayberry Days Festival at the Blackmon Amphitheatre in Mount Airy, N.C., Friday September 27, 2013. 17
Bruce Chapman/Journal
Mayberry Days, 2013
David Browning in the role of "Barney Fife" looks over the shoulder of Mount Airy Mayor Deborah Cochran as she gives her proclamation during the 24th annual Mayberry Days Festival at the Blackmon Amphitheatre in Mount Airy, N.C., Friday September 27, 2013. 18
Bruce Chapman/Journal
Mayberry Days, 2013
George Lindsey Jr. racterizes his dad's role of "Goober" as Mount Airy Mayor Deborah Cochran looks on during the 24th annual Mayberry Days Festival at the Blackmon Amphitheatre in Mount Airy, N.C., Friday September 27, 2013. 19
Bruce Chapman/Journal
Mayberry Days, 2013
Roland White thanks the festival and the mayor for his "Key to the City" as Mount Airy Mayor Deborah Cochran looks on during the 24th annual Mayberry Days Festival at the Blackmon Amphitheatre in Mount Airy, N.C., Friday September 27, 2013. 20
Bruce Chapman/Journal
Mayberry Days, 2013
File -- Betty Lynn, who played "Thelma Lou", cracks up during the 24th annual Mayberry Days Festival at the Blackmon Amphitheatre in Mount Airy, N.C., Friday September 27, 2013.
Bruce Chapman/Journal
Mayberry Days, 2013
(From left) Ashlyn Padgett (11), Kayla Padgett (5), Kylee Padgett (5), Tate Padgett (5), and Enslie Padgett (5) try to mimic the expression of David Browning as "Barney Fife", for their mother Brenda Padgett, all from Canton GA, during the 24th annual Mayberry Days Festival at the Blackmon Amphitheatre in Mount Airy, N.C., Friday September 27, 2013. 01
Bruce Chapman/Journal
wsj_0928_mayberry 04
The "Howard" racter impersonator signs an autograph for Sarah Blain, of Shelby N.C., during the 24th annual Mayberry Days Festival at the Blackmon Amphitheatre in Mount Airy, N.C., Friday September 27, 2013. 04
Bruce Chapman/Journal
wsj_0928_mayberry 05
(From left) Elizabeth Mac Rae, who played "Betty Parker" and David Browning in the role of "Barney Fife" kid around as she speaks during the 24th annual Mayberry Days Festival at the Blackmon Amphitheatre in Mount Airy, N.C., Friday September 27, 2013. 05
Bruce Chapman/Journal
wsj_0928_mayberry 06
Bill Hargett & Heather Phillips, of Swansboro N.C., look at the Justice of the Peace office at the Andy Griffith Museum during the 24th annual Mayberry Days Festival in Mount Airy, N.C., Friday September 27, 2013. 06
Bruce Chapman/Journal
wsj_0928_mayberry 07
Karen Knotts, daughter of Don Knotts, pays homage to the festival during the 24th annual Mayberry Days Festival at the Blackmon Amphitheatre in Mount Airy, N.C., Friday September 27, 2013. 07
Bruce Chapman/Journal
wsj_0928_mayberry 08
Morgan Brittany, who played Opie's girlfriend Mary Alice Carter, speaks during the 24th annual Mayberry Days Festival at the Blackmon Amphitheatre in Mount Airy, N.C., Friday September 27, 2013. 08
Bruce Chapman/Journal
wsj_0928_mayberry 09
Maggie Peterson, who played "rlene Darling", looks over the "Divorce Mountain Style" script dated 1/27/64, that she donated to the Andy Griffith Museum, during the 24th annual Mayberry Days Festival at the Blackmon Amphitheatre in Mount Airy, N.C., Friday September 27, 2013. 09
Bruce Chapman/Journal
wsj_0928_mayberry 10
Bob Mundy in the role of "Briscoe Darling" listens to a speaker during the 24th annual Mayberry Days Festival at the Blackmon Amphitheatre in Mount Airy, N.C., Friday September 27, 2013. 10
Bruce Chapman/Journal
wsj_0928_mayberry 11
The "Star" for Russell Hiatt as seen during the 24th annual Mayberry Days Festival at the Andy Griffith Museum in Mount Airy, N.C., Friday September 27, 2013. 11
Bruce Chapman/Journal
wsj_0928_mayberry 12
The "Star" for George Lindsey as seen during the 24th annual Mayberry Days Festival at the Andy Griffith Museum in Mount Airy, N.C., Friday September 27, 2013. 12
Bruce Chapman/Journal
wsj_0928_mayberry 13
The statue of Andy and Opie as seen during the 24th annual Mayberry Days Festival at the Andy Griffith Museum in Mount Airy, N.C., Friday September 27, 2013. 13
Bruce Chapman/Journal
Mayberry Days, 2013
The autograph line during the 24th annual Mayberry Days Festival at the Andy Griffith Museum in Mount Airy, N.C., Friday September 27, 2013.
Bruce Chapman/Journal
Mayberry Days, 2013
The line at the Snappy Lunch during the 24th annual Mayberry Days Festival in Mount Airy, N.C., Friday September 27, 2013.
Bruce Chapman/Journal
Mayberry Days, 2013
Crowds gather in Mount Airy each year for Mayberry Days.
Courtesy of Hobart Jones
Mayberry Days, 2012
Customers quietly crowded into the popular "Snappy Lunch" restaurant in Mount Airy, NC, Tues., July 3, 2012, as word spread of the death this morning of actor Andy Griffith, whose 1960a television series memorialized the Snappy Lunch as a diner in the fictional town of Mayberry. Among photographs from the show are a large picture of the smiling Griffith, seen behind the waiting diners. Diane Doss, a cook at the diner, said that traffic had been heavier than usual during the day.
David Rolfe/Journal
Mayberry impersonators liven up Mount Airy festival
Mayberry tribute artist Georgia "Aunt Bee" Branam gives an autographed photo Saturday to Doug Robinson and Joy Gardner, an Ontario couple who drove 14 hours for this weekend's Mayberry Days.
Mayberry Days, 2010
Craig Bingman, left, (as Ernest T. Bass), and James Slate, (as Otis the town drunk), joined in the spirit of Mayberry Days on Main Street in Mount Airy, NC, Thurs., Sept. 23, 2010.
Journal Photo by David Rolfe
Mayberry Days, 2010
Craig Bingman, left, impersonating Ernest T. Bass from the old Andy Griffith Show, poses with Audrey Lang on Main St. in downtown Mount Airy, NC, at the start of Mayberry Days.
Journal Photo by David Rolfe
