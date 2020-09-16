Meditation during COVID-19 can offer stress relief and more

“That comes from no longer a belief but a knowing,” Shore said.

She uses guided meditations mostly to help people learn the basics, and does chants and mantras with people, but she also does various advanced meditations.

“My personal meditation is I like to do it the Buddhist way, which is the Pranayama where you just work with your breath and go into complete nothingness,” she said.

She said meditation is a practice that takes discipline and time, and is not a quick fix.

"I believe that meditation is a healing balm that brings you back into your own inner light, your own inner knowing," Shore said.

For Chhawchharia, meditation is doing nothing:

“You have to sit with intention and have to meditate. ... You use some breathing techniques to calm your mind down, bring your body and mind and your system to a space where you can meditate.Then it’s just letting go. It’s just doing nothing, not even focusing, not concentrating.”

In her workshops, different breathing patterns are taught, but the core one is the SKY Breath Meditation.