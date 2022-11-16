 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MerleFest has announced the first round of artists for its 2023 event

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

ARTIST ANNOUNCEMENT: MerleFest has announced the first round of artists for its 2023 event, which will be April 27-30 on the campus of Wilkes Community College. The scheduled performers will include The Avett Brothers, country mega-star and member of the The Highwomen Maren Morris and the genre-weaving cultural collective Black Opry Revue. Also joining the lineup, are award-winning MerleFest veterans Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, Peter Rowan and many of the bands that regularly perform at the festival. Next year will mark MerleFest’s 35th festival and will honor Doc Watson’s 100th birthday year. Tickets are on sale at merlefest.org/purchase. Fore more information, visit merlefest.org.

Maren Morris

Maren Morris will perform at the 2023 MerleFest in Wilkesboro.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Offset's 'heart is shattered' following death of Migos bandmate Takeoff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert