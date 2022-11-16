ARTIST ANNOUNCEMENT: MerleFest has announced the first round of artists for its 2023 event, which will be April 27-30 on the campus of Wilkes Community College. The scheduled performers will include The Avett Brothers, country mega-star and member of the The Highwomen Maren Morris and the genre-weaving cultural collective Black Opry Revue. Also joining the lineup, are award-winning MerleFest veterans Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, Peter Rowan and many of the bands that regularly perform at the festival. Next year will mark MerleFest’s 35th festival and will honor Doc Watson’s 100th birthday year. Tickets are on sale at merlefest.org/purchase. Fore more information, visit merlefest.org.