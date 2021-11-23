Mipso coming to The Ramkat Dec. 3

MUSICAL PERFORMANCE: Mipso will perform at 8 p.m. Dec. 3 at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St, Winston-Salem. The old-time Chapel Hill-based group is made up of Joseph Terrell of High Point, Libby Rodenbough of Greensboro, Wood Robinson of Greensboro, and Jacob Sharp of Morganton. Mipso released its acclaimed debut album, “Dark Holler Pop,” in 2013. Now, Mipso is performing in support of the new self-titled album. The group recorded at Echo Mountain in Asheville. This is the group’s first album with Rounder Records. Special guests will be Lowland Hum, a modern folk band based in Charlottesville, Va., made up of Daniel and Lauren Goans. Tickets are $25-$40 at theramkat.com. Visit theramkat.com, mipsomusic.com or lowlandhum.com.