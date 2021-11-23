 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mipso coming to The Ramkat Dec. 3
0 Comments

Mipso coming to The Ramkat Dec. 3

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mipso 2021

Old-time band Mipso is a Chapel Hill quartet made up of (from left) Wood Robinson of Greensboro, Libby Rodenbough of Greensboro, Jacob Sharp of Morganton and Joseph Terrell of High Point.

 D.L. Anderson, provided

MUSICAL PERFORMANCE: Mipso will perform at 8 p.m. Dec. 3 at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St, Winston-Salem. The old-time Chapel Hill-based group is made up of Joseph Terrell of High Point, Libby Rodenbough of Greensboro, Wood Robinson of Greensboro, and Jacob Sharp of Morganton. Mipso released its acclaimed debut album, “Dark Holler Pop,” in 2013. Now, Mipso is performing in support of the new self-titled album. The group recorded at Echo Mountain in Asheville. This is the group’s first album with Rounder Records. Special guests will be Lowland Hum, a modern folk band based in Charlottesville, Va., made up of Daniel and Lauren Goans. Tickets are $25-$40 at theramkat.com. Visit theramkat.com, mipsomusic.com or lowlandhum.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Andrew Garfield denies rumors that he will appear in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Celebrity birthdays
Entertainment

Celebrity birthdays

Nov. 18: Actor Brenda Vaccaro is 82. Actor Linda Evans (“Dynasty”) is 79. Actor Susan Sullivan is 79. Country singer Jacky Ward is 75. Actor J…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert