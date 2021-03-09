Miss Manners: Am I unreasonable for wanting to be thanked?

You are expecting too little. Asking whether a present has been received long served as the polite way to complain that, rather, it is thanks that have not been received. As you point out, tracking and delivery notices have blown that cover.

But why are people, it’s not just you, ashamed to admit that they want to be thanked for their generosity?

The purpose of giving a present is to please the recipient. Why do gift-givers feel selfish if they want to know that it worked? The very company from which you bought it will probably pelt you with pleas to say whether you were pleased with the product and the service.

Miss Manners has always believed that people who do not acknowledge presents are annoyed at receiving them, and she respects that preference.

Dear Miss Manners: How should an immediate family celebrate birthdays as spouses and grandchildren enter the picture?

We have a history of scheduling a celebration for every single birthday, moving it from the day-of to weekends or to whenever everyone can come. With parents, six adult kids, spouses and now grandchildren, this has become exhausting.