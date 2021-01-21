Miss Manners: Celebrating 50 years of wedded ... something

Dear Miss Manners: I would say my parents "don't get along," but that makes it sound mutual. For as long as my sisters and I can remember, our mother has constantly nitpicked our father for things that have to us seemed petty, unwarranted and not always within his control.

She has even put us in the middle by childishly refusing to go to some of our events if Dad was also going. We think she is just not a happy person and has taken it out on our father all these years.

Our father is, of course, not perfect, and we know there are things in a marriage that only the marital partners see. However, it has always seemed to us that our father tries to make our mother happy. He has also never spoken an unkind word about her in our presence, and has always insisted that we treat her with respect, no matter what she says or does.

Somehow, Mom and Dad are approaching their 50th anniversary and are still together. My sisters and I think we should have a special (albeit low-key) dinner in a private room at a nice, but not super-fancy, restaurant to recognize the occasion. We think it is the least we can do, because 50 years of marriage, even if the marriage has been troubled, is still an accomplishment.