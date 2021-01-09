Miss Manners: Correct the spelling, but accept the nicknames

Dear Miss Manners: My twins are 2 1/2. My brother and sister-in-law, who are delightful and lovely, and with whom we get along well, call my son by a nickname that we never use, think Tom for Thomas, and misspell my daughter's name, think Anne for Ann.

We hardly ever see them because they live far away, so I haven't said anything about it. I've rather been hoping that they'll pick up the right name and spelling in our conversations, but so far, it hasn't happened.

We're going to see them soon, though, and I'd prefer that they get it right. They also have two young children, and they may need a little time to get used to hearing and using the right names. Not so worried about how the preschoolers spell. I'd also like to embarrass them as little as possible.

Is there a polite way to say, "We don't actually call him that," and "We actually spell it this way"? I'm probably overthinking this, but I don't want to make them feel bad.

Gentle Reader: Correct spelling may be a battle that you can win. Nicknames, unfortunately, are not.