Miss Manners: Friends don't pressure friends into adultery

Gentle Reader: One way to respond is to understand that someone who, for whatever strange reason, has no respect for either your wishes or your principles is not your friend. Then if Arlene chooses to pout, you need not attempt to mollify her.

If, for whatever strange reasons of your own, you want to continue the relationship, Miss Manners suggests putting the matter before Josh. As he has apparently not made direct overtures to you, you are free to treat him as another victim of Arlene's delusion.

"I suppose Arlene must mean well," you can tell him, "but she is embarrassing us both by trying to promote an adulterous relationship between us. Under any circumstances, a romance between us will always be out of the question, although I hope we will remain friends. She doesn't listen to me, so please tell her that you don't want her pestering me on your supposed behalf."

Dear Miss Manners: We had been invited to a wedding this fall. Due to the pandemic, a small ceremony will still take place; however, the celebration will be postponed.

When is it appropriate to give a wedding gift? At the time of the ceremony, which we will not attend, or at the celebration?

Gentle Reader: Now. You were invited, presumably to be reinvited when possible, and the couple, whom Miss Manners assumes you want to please, is getting married. That is the reason for giving a wedding present, not as admission to the wedding.