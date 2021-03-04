Miss Manners: Friend's sad-fishing is sinking the relationship

I recently went on a fantastic weeklong trip and she didn’t once express interest in hearing about my trip, though we share a love of travel. Instead, upon receiving my first message that I was back home and had internet again, she immediately began to complain that she tripped a few days earlier and went into great detail about how sore her shoulder is and how she might have fractured something, or how she had to chop wood for the wood stove and now has a terrible backache that makes it difficult to sleep, despite having a free way to heat her home in the winter, which seems like a plus to me.

Is it ruder to ignore her complaints, or is it ruder to tell her the truth as to why our friendship is now strained?

Gentle Reader: The answer will depend on how you approach each option. Telling your friend that her recitation of symptoms has become a bore is ruder than excusing yourself for the delay before you returned her call, or finding that you have to get off the phone now.

Never answering messages, or interrupting your friend to change the subject, is ruder than telling her how much you feel for her suffering, but you miss the times when you used to enjoy one another’s companyso much because you had so many happy things to talk about.

As to which is to be preferred, Miss Manners recognizes that the latter, while more difficult, may be worth a try with a dear friend who has lost her way. But Miss Manners will understand if you choose the former.