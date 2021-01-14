Miss Manners: I feel robbed of my potluck reception

Dear Miss Manners: My fiancée (now wife) and I wanted to have a potluck wedding reception, where instead of bringing gifts, the guests would bring a dish and share the recipe. The wedding was being hosted at my mother-in-law's house, my wife's decision, as she wanted to be married under a particular tree.

My MIL refused to let us do the potluck idea, saying it was tacky. This has been bothering me, because it feels like she took something from us that we will never be able to have.

Would the potluck reception have been a faux pas as she believes, or is it acceptable?

Gentle Reader: Being a guest and being a caterer are worthy, but different, pursuits.

Miss Manners understands your mother-in-law not wanting to put friends and family to work, although she might have found a more tactful way to express it to your wife.

That said, Miss Manners feels a need to caution newlyweds against the use of phrases like, "She took something from us that we will never be able to have." An eagerness to promote short-term grievances into long-term grudges is detrimental to family harmony. If done indiscriminately, it may someday put you in a position to have the second wedding you have always dreamed of.