Miss Manners: I like my mismatched dishes

Dear Miss Manners: I come from a large, itinerant family, consisting of my parents and eight siblings. We moved frequently as I was growing up, our possessions packed up and shipped over a dozen times, with some things arriving damaged or going missing in the process.

Money was never overly abundant, and though my mother loved to set a nice dinner table for us all, she quickly gave up on having any matching tableware. Instead, she used whatever was available, interesting and affordable. As time went on, no two pieces ever matched, and I came to think of this as eclectic and charming.

Now that I'm grown, I've continued my mother's custom of mixing things up, as it brings back fond memories of my family and my youth. My tableware is all different designs and makes, and I even use jelly jars as juice glasses in my kitchen.

The problem is that when guests come for dinner, many seem perplexed with my non-matching table items, and will tell me where I can purchase matching sets cheaply. I politely tell them that things are exactly as I want them to be, and that money is not the issue. Rarely does it sink in.