Miss Manners: My wife keeps fat-shaming our dog

Dear Miss Manners: Our very cute dog, "Wally," has enjoyed the occasional table scrap on top of her usual dog food dinners. As a result, she has added a few pounds to her otherwise sleek physique. Lately, my wife has been gently chastising her, even calling her "pudgy."

I'm concerned that this is not only a breach of etiquette, but could have a long-term impact on her self-esteem. My wife says that since she's a dog, it's of no matter. I say fat-shaming is what it is, regardless of species. We have agreed to let you be the ultimate arbiter.

Gentle Reader: We seem to be scraping the bottom of the pandemic barrel for arguments, are we not?

But yes, Miss Manners agrees with you: Babies and animals should not be subjected to any sort of shaming. Not just because they are unable to defend themselves, but because it sets an unpleasant precedent for their more cognitive counterparts.

Miss Manners suggests that you respond to your wife by saying, "Now, dear, Wally looks as good as any of us after nine months of our delicious cooking."