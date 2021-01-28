Miss Manners: Mystery gift leaves bride flummoxed

Dear Miss Manners: I have an online wedding registry, and 90% of the gifts I have received have been off there. The other day I received a present with no tag inside saying who it was from. I tried to check the registry, and there isn't a name on there, either.

I am a stickler for thank-you cards. It bothers me not to be polite and say thank you, so I have been very upset that I don't know who to thank.

It was a pretty expensive gift, and I know someone is going to be upset they don't get a thank-you note. What should I do? My head has been spinning trying to figure this out.

Gentle Reader: Being a detective may not be in the job description of a bride, but solving problems certainly is. Miss Manners agrees that someone needs to be thanked, so it is time to get to work.

Step 1. Ask the shipper.

Step 2. Due process of elimination against the guest list.

Step 3. Share the problem with close family and friends, and ask if they know the giver, or if the gift itself suggests anything to them.