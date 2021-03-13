Miss Manners: Pity the poor biker man beset by 'brazen' women

Dear Miss Manners: A few years ago, I was riding my motorcycle and pulled into a parking lot. I noticed a woman coming out of a coffee shop and pausing to look at me. Yes, I looked at her for a brief second as I parked. I then pulled out my phone and looked up my destination, still sitting on my bike.

This woman came up to me and said hi. I said hi back, and then she proceeded to ask me if I could take off my helmet — she said she wanted to see how old I was because the helmet always throws her off. I thought, “You have some nerve.”

I wonder what you would think, Miss Manners, if I walked up to your car window and knocked and said, “Hi, could you roll down your window so I can see if you’re pretty or young enough for me?” I bet that would go very well.

This isn’t the only incident that I have experienced with brazen women, but it is the most egregious.

Dating in the U.S. is one-sided. The average woman has 100 messages in her dating apps and the average guy has seven. It truly is a woman’s world and us average guys are left feeling like we are on display, or like we are back in elementary school, hoping someone will pick us in a game of Red Rover, but never getting picked.