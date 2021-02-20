Miss Manners: Repairing a family rift, and a car window

Dear Miss Manners: My 29-year-old daughter has "unfriended" my husband and me on social media, and most likely blocked our phone numbers. We haven't talked, texted or anything in over a month.

The reason is that she has a resale business where she buys furniture in other cities, then brings it back to our city and sells it for a profit. She has asked multiple times to borrow our cars, which have gotten dinged up from putting furniture in them. And the last time she used my car, a rock hit my window.

She did not offer to fix it, and got mad at me when I asked her to make a claim on her insurance, since she was driving. When I asked her to pay for the deductible on my insurance, she got mad at us and said the only thing we ever talked about was money.

Am I wrong that when you borrow something and it gets damaged, you are responsible? The money isn't the issue; it is the disrespect toward me. We addressed the issue before she unfriended us.

Obviously this isn't a huge amount of money. We'd like to have a relationship with our daughter, but don't want to be walked on. Any suggestions on repairing this situation since she blocked us out?