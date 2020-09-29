Miss Manners: Responding graciously to 'your place has great reviews'

Dear Miss Manners: Our daughter, Keira, was to be married last month. Due to COVID-19, we postponed the wedding until fall. We have sent save-the-date and save-the-new-date cards to 175 guests.

After the June postponement, our daughter and her fiancé decided they didn't want to wait to be married, so we held a small ceremony in our backyard with parents, siblings and our pastor, 10 people in attendance. No one besides the 10 of us knows about the marriage.

It does not look like the fall wedding and reception we have envisioned will happen, either. Our church will currently only allow 10 people at a wedding, so it would be the same group as the small ceremony, with no attendants (who have already purchased dresses). It's very important to Keira and her father to have their "walking down the aisle" moment, as well as to have a reception with friends and family present, preferably without social distancing.

The twist: Keira and her husband are both in their mid-30s and would like to start a family right away. So if the wedding is postponed again, until, let's say, next summer — she could be a pregnant bride. Should we tell friends and family now that she's married? And if so, how should we notify them? Is it tacky to have a wedding during pregnancy, or after having a baby?