Miss Manners: Shunning, shaming and cancel culture

Vigilante rule is cruel and unjust. So: Is Miss Manners willing to surrender etiquette's one weapon?

No.

Much atrocious behavior has been exposed. Unmistakable photographic evidence has documented actions that had otherwise been easily denied.

The old warning was, "Don't do anything you would be ashamed to see on the front page of the paper." Now, even shameless people should realize that there are consequences to being seen online with behavior that they used to get away with doing.

Miss Manners hopes that people will learn to care enough about their reputations to curb their offensive words and deeds. But that requires a belief in reputations.

Miss Manners is bewildered by the current explanation of wrongdoers: "That is not who I am."

Well, then, who is it who did what you did? Whom do we hold accountable? And what if your doppelganger takes over again?

Miss Manners is not without mercy in viewing those accounts. She requires accusers to be sure of their facts and to keep their condemnation in proportion to the transgressions. She believes in redemption through remorse and reparations.

And she agrees with you about avoiding pointless street confrontations.