Miss Manners: Signaling 'you've got something on your face'

However, she would adopt a somewhat more direct approach: Lift your hand in front of you, on the side that needs to be cleaned, but without extending your fingers. By thus pointing without pointing, you will clarify your intent without the rudeness of sticking a finger in someone else's face.

Dear Miss Manners: My sister-in-law recently brought her dog to stay in my home for two months while her family relocates. She also brought a cute, sturdy canvas tote stitched with the dog's name, holding an extra leash, two harnesses and assorted treats and meds.

When we send the dog back to her, she asked if I would mail the bag of supplies as well. Like most dog-related goods, the bag and harnesses have gotten muddy and haven't been washed in a while. I'd love to toss it all in the laundry as I do routinely with my own dogs' things, and send it all back fresh.

If Miss Manners will take me at my word that I have absolutely no double intent, other than making my SIL's move a little easier, I would appreciate it. But will my SIL find some offense?

Gentle Reader: Expert though she is on all things etiquette-related, Miss Manners has long ago given up trying to predict what will cause people to take offense when they are determined to do so.

That said, there is a simple solution to your problem. Call your sister-in-law and tell her what you intend to do. When you explain that the purpose of the call was to check if there was any reason to be concerned that the tote's stitching might be damaged in the wash, you will have removed even the indefensible reason for her to take offense.